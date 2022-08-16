SMITHERS, WV (WOWK) — Flood relief sites are now open in some of the areas impacted by Monday’s storm.

Smithers, West Virginia, was one area hit particularly hard, and now they are in the relief phase.

For hours, some volunteers were at the old Valley High School bagging, stacking, and loading items for the victims.

Some of the donated items available for people were hygiene products like soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and cleaning supplies like bleach, mops, brooms, and full cleaning kits.

And one person who stopped by to donate items says she hates to see her community so hurt like this.

“I grew up in this community,” said Christina Francis, the Resource Coordinator for Fayette County Starting Points. “I went to the high school here, this is where I graduated at, this is where my daughter went to middle school, so this is my community, and I’m always willing to help out.”

There was also a station for people to get their Tetanus and Hepatitis A shots, and nurses said they gave around 55 shots per hour.

“Tetanus shot is very important whether you’re been just helping,” said Michelle Underwood, the Director of Nursing for the Nicholas County Health Department. “If you get a cut, which we know that there’s metal out there, that helps with the infection. With hepatitis A, there has been some water infections that we’re aware of, and we are encouraging those in those areas to come and get their hepatitis A vaccine.”

Organizers said the area is under a boil water advisory, so no one is able to use the tap water at all.

The site will be open again Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.