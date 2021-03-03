Flooding damages Boone County cemetery

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The recent flooding isn’t just affecting the living, it’s also drowning a Boone County cemetery.

Family members are concerned if the cemetery keeps flooding, it could damage headstones – and even worse – bring caskets to the surface.

A cemetery is typically a place that’s pretty quiet, but at Pineview Cemetery, you can hear the rushing water coming from this hollow. Although it sounds peaceful, to some it’s the sound of dread.

“Nobody should have to go through with seeing stuff like that,” Judith Green, son buried at cemetery said.

The past few days of rain have caused some of the graves to be flooded, and family members are concerned, angry and sad.

“It’s heartbreaking, most of all and it’s frustrating because it’s hard enough to lose a loved one, a child or any family member to go up and see how it looks to where you’re constantly worrying,” Green said.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time this has happened.

“Over the years as the cemetery has grown, there has been some water issues, but they’ve kept it under control. You couldn’t have done anything the other day,” said Aaron Wiseman who was visiting family.

Green says she’s complained to staff several times this week.

“I’ve called the numbers. Several other people have called to report it. It just seems like nothing is getting done,” Green said.

To make things just a little better, Green decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I cleaned a bunch of the branches off and the leaves and picked some up some of the decorations that had fallen off,” Greens said.

Others say they understand how staff can’t control the weather.

“This was a flooding issue, not just normal rain. Normal rain or even heavy rain is no problem, but a flooding issue is different,” Wiseman said.

Although graves may be covered in water, it can’t wash away the memories.

The cemetery staff told us they’re aware of the problems and are taking steps to get them fixed.

