HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The floodwall gates in the Guyandotte area of Huntington will be closed tomorrow for an exercise.

The Huntington Stormwater Utility will be conducting a gate exercise at 9th Avenue at Riverside Drive, leaving that stretch closed off and adding more time to some resident’s travel.

This exercise will be happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Huntington Stormwater Utility says this is even more important now given the recent flooding, but also with the typical flood season right around the corner.

“You never know when you may have extreme flood during flood season, it may get to 55-60 feet. That would initiate us putting quite a few of those floodgates in,” said Stan Wonnell, the floodwall manager for Huntington Stormwater Utility.

Residents in the area explained these tests are always an inconvenience.

“If you want to get to Route 60 and you can’t go that way anymore. You have to go through downtown and then go back up on to Route 60 like in the Marshall area – you have to go all the way around that. So, that’s a big inconvenience,” said one resident, Owen Gibson.

The floodwall manager said 2020 was the last time one of the gates in the area had to be closed due to flooding, so now they’re just trying to be proactive.