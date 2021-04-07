Florida man arrested after attempted vehicle theft at WV medical center

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Florida man was arrested in West Virginia after attempting to steal a vehicle in Logan County Wednesday morning.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:13 a.m. about a male suspect attempting to gain access to vehicles at the Logan Regional Medical Center employee parking lot.

Deputy Jason Mathis of the LCSO said when he arrived to the scene, the suspect, Jameel Latif Jouquin, 32, of Jacksonville, Florida, was detained due to “prior unrelated incidents.”

Mathis spoke with a victim, who says she was waiting for the employee shuttle bus to arrive and saw the male attempting to enter several vehicles by lifting or pulling the door handles. According to the victim, the suspect approached her and stared at her while trying to get into her car. When the suspect saw the employee bus, he walked away from the vehicle and continued to stare at her.

The victim said she got on the bus and reported the incident to the security officer on duty. The woman told deputies she feared for her safety.

During the investigation, Jouquin allegedly told the deputy he was on probation and that he needed to talk to his probation officer. He also allegedly said that he was looking for transportation and that he wasn’t going to steal a vehicle. He “just wanted to use it for transportation.”

Jouquin was charged with automobile Tampering, trespassing posted land & attempted grand larceny and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.

Officials say this is Jouquin’s second arrest in two weeks.