FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding.

Emergency crews have been battling the flames inside the home all morning Saturday at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. Responders were still trying to extinguish the flames around noon.

(Photo courtesy of 13 News Reporter Anna King)

(Photo courtesy of 13 News Reporter Anna King)

Floyd County residents continue to see damages caused by heavy rain, flooding and power outages. Over 23,000 Kentucky residents lost power at the height of the storm, according to a spokesperson with Kentucky Power.

7,500 customers currently have their power restored, with 15,789 remaining. Floyd County’s power is estimated to be 95% restored by Sunday night, Kentucky Power says.

Customers can visit the Kentucky Power website to report an outage or safety hazard. Residents can also check their area’s outage status by logging into their customer account.

13 News has a crew in Floyd County on Saturday. We will continue to provide coverage as we speak with officials and residents in the area.