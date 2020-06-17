Floyd County assault investigation leads to two arrests

BETSY LAYNE, KY (WOWK) — Two people have been arrested and another is in critical condition following an alleged assault.

Kentucky State Troopers were called to the scene of a person lying in a roadway on Bobcat Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on June 13, 2020, in Betsy Lane, Kentucky. The caller told 911 officials it appeared the person had been assaulted.

The victim was then transported to a local medical center with a gunshot wound. Troopers say he remains in critical condition.

Kentucky State Police say after reviewing evidence and collecting statements during the investigation, one person has been arrested on charges of assault first and robbery first and a second person has received one charge of robbery first. More charges may be pending as the case develops, according to troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

