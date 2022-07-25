PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department says the Floyd County community has lost another emergency responder. This comes after the community already lost three law enforcement officers in a June 30th shooting in Allen, Kentucky.

Mike Lafferty was an EMS worker for his family-owned Trans Star Ambulance Service in Floyd County and surrounding areas. Lafferty’s cause of death is unknown to 13 News at this time.

“The first responder community has took yet another hit here in Floyd County with the loss of Mike Lafferty,” Middle Creek VFD said on Facebook. “EMS in Floyd and surrounding counties was forever changed with the Lafferty’s Trans Star Ambulance Service.”

Lafferty was also a City of Prestonsburg Councilman. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton posted condolences on Facebook and said Monday night’s City Council meeting was canceled.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that we have lost another Council member,” Mayor Stapleton said. “We hope that you will hold Councilman Mike Lafferty in your thoughts and prayers along with his family.”