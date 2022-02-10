FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities say the man they are looking for in connection to an incident that put South Floyd Elementary School on lockdown Wednesday morning has been identified as Louis D. Wideman, 34, of Frankfort, Kentucky.

Wideman is described as a a Black male standing 6’1″ and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white University of Kentucky jacket and black pants.

Authorities say Wideman allegedly left the school campus on foot. Law enforcement believe he may have been heading toward the Melvin area. Anyone who has seen this person or has any information is asked to dial 911 or call 606-886-6171.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started after a man with a weapon was reportedly seen in a vehicle on the school’s campus on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The Floyd County Board of Education said the school went into lockdown for a short time Wednesday morning and police responded to the scene.