FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The small community of Eastern Kentucky is heartbroken as they prepare to say goodbye to three fallen heroes killed in the line of duty last week.

Floyd County Deputy William Petry (Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools)

The first of the three funerals began this morning, Tuesday, July 5 at 11 a.m., where hundreds of people came to the Mountain Arts Center to pay their respects to fallen Floyd County Deputy William Petry.

A procession of officers and first responders from across the state escorted Deputy Petry to the funeral service where his friends, family and neighbors paid tribute to their loved one.

Those who knew him best were emotional as they spoke of the man they remember as kind and passionate. Those gathered wore black and blue in his honor saying no one should have to sacrifice what Deputy Petry did.

“The family should know their still a part of the Blue Family,” said Sgt. Gary Thurman of the Lexington Police Department. “We want to show honor to the family of the fallen.”

Family, friends, community members and fellow law enforcement officers pay respects at the funeral of Floyd County Deputy William Petry. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photo Journalist Elbert Mosley)

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was one of the speakers at Deputy Petry’s funeral. He says Deputy Petry always knew what his calling was and that he loved protecting his community and helping those in need.

Deputy Petry’s funeral was followed with a procession to take him to Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg to be laid to rest.

As hard as it is for the community to grasp, Deputy Petry’s funeral is just the first.

Visitation for Prestonsburg Police Department Captain Ralph Frasure continues all day today, Tuesday, July 5 at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home and his funeral will be tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6, at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center.

Visitation for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins begins tonight at 6 p.m. at Toms’ Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Ivel with his funeral Thursday, July 7 at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center.

The community is also planning a memorial service for Floyd County K-9 Drago, who was also killed in the ambush, on Friday, July 8.

This evening WOWK 13 News Reporter Andie Bernhardt will have more details on air and in this article from this morning’s services honoring Deputy Petry’s life and legacy.