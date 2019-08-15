Floyd County man arrested for sexually abusing child

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jimmy Darrell Frazier in Grethel, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was wanted on multiple criminal charges including sexually abusing a child.

Deputies say on late Tuesday night they, with the assistance of K9 “Drago,” were able to capture Frazier. According to deputies, Frazier had avoided capture multiple times in the past by running and or hiding at different locations in the Red Morg Branch and Branhams Creek community.

Frazier has been lodged in the Floyd County Jail and has been charged with: