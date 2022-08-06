FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — People in Floyd County say they are finally seeing a bit of light after the recent flood left many feeling helpless.

People in the community have been coming together to donate what they have to others to help each other get back on their feet.

“Most everything you see here came from private donations, some we’ve hit it from numerous sources, but the bulk of everything actually came from private individuals,” said Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz. “Just neighbors helping neighbors.”

Residents are able to meet at the Wayland Gym to pick up necessities like clothes, baby food, masks, cleaning supplies and more. Volunteers there say they are happy to help as much as possible.

“It’s terrible to know that people are in that dire need, that they’re having to walk miles and miles just to get simple supplies, but it feels good to help, said volunteers Reagan Laferty and Ava Bailey. “‘It’s sad to see so many people coming in asking for the bare necessities and they just seem embarrassed or scared to ask but that’s what we’re here for — to help out.”

Flood victims in Wayland told 13 News this tragedy has truly made the community stronger.

“It’s brought every one of us together, and I mean there are people out here that I have met that I’ve never even seen on the streets and they’re just like: ‘Here. What do you need? Give me your size. Give me your shoe size. I’ll go out and buy it if I have to.’ It’s wonderful,” said Elizabeth Wallen, a flood victim.

She also said “it was a sign from God that [they] need to help each other in times of need. This is what God wants to see is us out here donating, if we have extra, to someone that doesn’t have it.”

The gym will be open again Monday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. until the supplies are gone.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to Inspiritus at WeInspirit.org to sign up.