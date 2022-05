FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the driver of a stolen truck.

They say that thanks to help from the community, they were able to locate and recover a stolen vehicle after deputies pursued it for several miles. They say the driver fled on foot.

Courtesy: Floyd Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Floyd Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the incident or photos or video of the vehicle is asked to call 606-886-6711.