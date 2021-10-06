Coronavirus Updates
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Charleston’s Rod Run & Doo Wop

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will host a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Charleston’s Rod Run & Doo Wop on Thursday, Oct. 7. and Friday, Oct. 8.

The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday near the Union Building along Kanawha Boulevard.

This is a partnership with the City of Charleston, the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the West Virginia National Guard.

