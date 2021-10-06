Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Charleston’s Rod Run & Doo Wop

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will host a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Charleston’s Rod Run & Doo Wop on Thursday, Oct. 7. and Friday, Oct. 8.
The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday near the Union Building along Kanawha Boulevard.
This is a partnership with the City of Charleston, the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the West Virginia National Guard.
