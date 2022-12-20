HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say flu cases across the Tri-State appear to be in an uptick.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement saying there has been a higher number of cases in the Bluegrass State so far this season, leading the Commonwealth to possibly have one of the deadliest seasons yet.

Health officials in Ohio say they are seeing the same trend, and they worry about what’s to come with the holiday season around the corner.

“If people aren’t vaccinated, we do expect to see probably an incline again in those numbers – COVID and flu. There’s a lot of stuff going around right now and obviously the best protection for anything is to immunize. So, if you’re planning to have a huge family gathering and be around a lot of people – if you don’t feel good, stay home,” said Angela Doyle, director of nursing for the Lawrence County Health Department.

West Virginia officials say they’re seeing that increasing trend as well, and one health official broke down the symptoms you should look out for.

RSV

Coughing

Congestion

FLU

High body temperatures

Body aches

COVID-19

Body aches

High body temperatures

Coughing

Congestion

Health officials with Valley Health says those symptoms appear to be affecting people much quicker.

“Cases are kind of at a spike right now. We’ve been seeing people get sicker faster. They get sick – sometimes even when it’s too early to test for it,” said Michael Amos, a physician with Valley Health. “They’re getting a lot of cough, congestion, temperatures backing up to 103, 104, so it’s been difficult to get them treated and diagnosed even as fast as we used to.”

Amos also advises people to use precaution while out and about this holiday season.

“Wear masks when you’re out shopping and enjoying the holiday festivities and then make sure we’re keeping up a good hand hygiene, covering the cough and all of those sorts of things that we’ve gotten used to over the last 2-3 years,” Amos said.