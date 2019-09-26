Flu shots offered to students in Kanawha County starting Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Missed time in the classroom due to illness can be a serious obstacle for children trying to keep up with their school work. But next week Kanawha County Schools and the Kanawha Charleston Health Department will launch an effort to keep kids from getting sick.

“If you haven’t received a permission form talk to your child. Some of them if they are later in October they haven’t brought them home yet,” explained Lead School Nurse for Kanawha County Schools Brenda Isaac. Starting Monday and continuing through November the Kanawha Charleston Health Department will be visiting schools to give flu shots to students whose parents have completed permission forms. “There’s no out of pocket charge for the parents, it is not free because if you have insurance they will bill insurance but if parents don’t have any insurance then they have other resources to pick that up,” Isaac explained.

Isaac said the program has helped keep more students and staff in school.

She also recommends going back to the basics to stay healthy. “Good thorough hand washing any time they come in from playing outside, before they eat, after they use the bathroom, just stress that good hand washing,” Isaac said.