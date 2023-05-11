Foam at the Dome 2023 postponed (Photo Courtesy: Foam at the Dome/Facebook)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Main Streets says this weekend’s Foam at the Dome is being postponed due to severe weather in the forecast.

According to the organization, the event will instead take place Saturday, July 22, 2023. The location for Foam at the Dome will not change, and will remain at Kanawha Boulevard in front of the West Virginia State Capitol.

“We believe this is in the best interest of our hardworking volunteers, dedicated vendors, supportive partners, talented musicians, and thousands of event attendees,” said Leah Dunmyer, director of Marketing and Development for Charleston Main Streets. “The safety of all involved is our number one priority and we are excited to see everyone on July 22.”

Organizers say they will continue to post updates on the event online on the Foam at the Dome Facebook page. StormTracker 13 will also have the latest weather updates for this weekend on our website.