Food bank in Huntington honors local heroes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington has been serving the Tri-State area since 1983.

They help support more than 250 food pantries and 100,000 people annually.

“We serve 17 counties: 12 counties in West Virginia, four in Kentucky, and Lawrence County, Ohio,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, executive director of the Facing Hunger Food Bank.

The food bank gets food donations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and local retailers like Walmart and Kroger, but Kirkhart said the real heroes are the local community members who volunteer their time.

“People will do food drives and load up trucks and bring in all kinds of donations,” said Kirkhart.

On Monday night at a local restaurant in Cabell County, the food bank honored the people who helped them feed so many hungry families in the Tri-State area.

“They are going to get an award, and they are going to get all kinds of love from everyone because we are so thankful for all their support,” said Kirkhart.

There were three “Hunger Hero” recipients at Monday’s dinner, including the Vass family, who volunteered their time at the food bank, grew and donated organic food, and also did the traditional food and money drives.

“The kids did all this. I don’t mean to take any credit for it,” said Trey Vass with a smile on his face.

Jaime Vass said their two children, Van and Emery, volunteered at the food bank regularly, and it was a good educational experience for them.

“How important it is to get a balanced diet and how hard it is to concentrate for school. They learned how impacted children are by food insecurity,” said Jaime Vass.

Emery Vass said this isn’t the first time she and her brother have been recognized for their charitable work. It’s their second one and they will try for their third next year.

The other recipients at this year’s “Hunger Hero” award dinner were the Miller family and the Junior League of Huntington.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories