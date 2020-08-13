Food box pick-up underway in Huntington

A red truck pulls up to receive a food box during the Salvation Army’s food box pick-up event in Huntington. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A drive-thru food pick-up is currently underway at the Salvation Army on 3rd Avenue. It started at 11 a.m. Thursday and will conclude at 1 p.m.

Officials say all you need to bring is a form of ID and tell them how many people are in your family. Among the things you’ll receive are bread, potatoes, meats, fruits, vegetables, and even sun screen.

“We are aiming for Cabell County (residents), but with that being said, we don’t want anybody to be hungry,” says Karen Adkins, a social worker at the Salvation Army. “If somebody needs food, they are more than welcome to come down and we’ll take care of them.”

During their last drive-thru food pick-up, they were able to give out 150 food boxes.

“Facing Hunger Food Bank comes down and they bring tons of food. It is for our community to come,” says Adkins.

The Salvation Army is always looking for donations such as clothes, diapers, or monetary donations to keep their programs afloat.

You can contact the Salvation Army at (304) 529-2401.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories