ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A little bit of zen and a peaceful way to start the day where we count our great blessing of freedom.

This morning, Monday, May 30, Eternal Yoga in Ashland hosted a free riverfront yoga class. Eternal Yoga’s owner says that it’s a way to pay homage to those brave men and women who left family behind and enlisted, knowing all of the sacrifices on the battle field and in their hearts and minds.

As a way to pay it forward, today’s class was also a food drive.

“We support a local food pantry that supports over 100 families a week, and they are always in need of food,” says Kathy Mejia, owner of Eternal Yoga. “We just do our part to give back to the community.”

Eternal Yoga is matching each donation received today.