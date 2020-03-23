Food pantries available in our region

Live Now
More than 41,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in US

Beckley:
Salvation Army – (304) 253-9541
Raleigh County Community Action Association – (304) 252-6396
The Carpenter’s Corner – (304) 900-5143

Charleston:
Union Mission – (304) 925-0366
Salvation Army – (304) 343-45-48
Covenant House – (304) 344-8053
Common Grounds – (304) 720-9690
Canaan United Methodist Church – (304) 342-6553
Mountain Mission – (304) 344-3407
Covenant House of WV – (304) 344-8053

Cross Lanes:
Tyler Mountain Cross Lanes Community Services – (304) 776-5813

Crum/Wayne/Fort Gay:
Starting Points – (304) 393-3886
Wayne County Community Services – (304) 648-5112

Dunbar/Institute:
Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center – (304) 768-3828

Huntington:
Facing Hunger Food Bank – (304) 523-6029
Grace Food Pantry – (304) 638-1119

Hurricane/Putnam:
Capital Resource Agency – (304) 397-4036

Lincoln/Hamlin:
Lincoln County Opportunity Company – (304) 824-25523

Logan:
First Presbyterian Church Logan – (304) 752-6232
Salvation Army – (304) 792-1147

Poca:
Five Loaves Two Fish Food Panty – (304) 755-7341

Ravenswood:
No Hunger Food Panty – (304) 512-7309

Winfield:
Salt & Light Food Pantry – (304) 586-2180

