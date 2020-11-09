Food pantry teams up with neighboring restaurant to help feed the needy

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – Food pantries in communities all across the tri-state are seeing an increase in demand. The food pantry in the small Kanawha County community of Campbells Creek is no different.

Josh Kyle (left) owner of Squared Circle Burgers and Joan Stiltner (right) with the Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry, discuss plans for a food drive.

“The resources that I have always depended upon are down but the community as a whole here, they are very generous,” said Joan Stiltner, the volunteer food director for the food pantry at the Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene.

Stiltner has been overseeing things at the food pantry for 15 years. She said the people suffering most right now are those with job loss and the elderly.

“I have seen changes. When I first came I had 15 families a month. Now if they all would show up at one time I’d have over 100 families and be feeding over 500 people,” Stiltner said.

With many annual fundraising events canceled because of COVID-19, times have been tough. That’s why she was thankful when the owner of a business across the street contacted her with an idea.

“You should always try to help out your fellow human no matter what walk of life they come from or what they have going on with them, especially during the holiday season,” said Josh Kyle, owner of Squared Circle Burgers, a restaurant directly across the street from the church.

Squared Circle Burgers will offer a 10% discount on meals for customers who donate.

“There’s a lot of impoverished people who live up this holler, and I wish I could help out more than I already am. But I figured the best thing to do was have this fundraiser here,” he said.

The local Lions Club, the Elks Lodge, the Eagles Club and other area churches have also pitched in to help stock the pantry. But with the shelves empty in many places and more and more people needing help, Stiltner said she’s grateful for all the help she can get.

“It takes everybody working together to keep everybody fed in the area,” she said.

The donation bin at Squared Circle Burgers is up and ready to receive donated items. They are looking for donations of any non-perishable food items. But the things needed most right now are stuffing, cranberry sauce, cranberry jelly and canned milk.