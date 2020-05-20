Food pantry volunteers continue working through pandemic; expect number of families in need to rise

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — We’ve heard of essential employees, but what about essential volunteers?

At Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry in Ironton, volunteers have not stopped their efforts to make sure families in Lawrence County don’t go hungry.

“If I was in that same position, I would want somebody out there willing to help me,” said Angela Pennington, a volunteer at Harvest for the Hungry. “I get a blessing out of it, it’s a mission for me to be able to come out and help these people that are in need.”

Volunteers are also taking extra precautions, like marking the floor for social distancing, using gloves, and using pre-packaged food boxes, which were prepared by the Ohio National Guard in Logan.

While their numbers have remained steady, they expect the number of families in need to increase in the next few months.

“The biggest change that I see is the new families that we’re signing up,” said Diane Porter, director of Harvest for the Hungry. “Once we get back to normal, whatever normal [is] defined as, I estimate we’re going to be feeding 600 families a month, or more.”

Officials say just in the last month requests for assistance have doubled.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories