Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Food Truck Friday comes to Charleston this week

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — City of Charleston officials have listed the restaurants that are participating in Food Truck Friday beginning May 14.

The food trucks will be located between The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street. The event between starting from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street on Food Truck Fridays

According to the city’s official Facebook page, Food Truck Friday will feature these restaurants:

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the area.

Parking spaces will be reserved for those picking up take-out orders on Court Street.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS