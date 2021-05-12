Food Truck Friday comes to Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — City of Charleston officials have listed the restaurants that are participating in Food Truck Friday beginning May 14.

The food trucks will be located between The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street. The event between starting from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street on Food Truck Fridays



According to the city’s official Facebook page, Food Truck Friday will feature these restaurants:

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the area.

Parking spaces will be reserved for those picking up take-out orders on Court Street.