Food Truck Friday comes to Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — City of Charleston officials have listed the restaurants that are participating in Food Truck Friday beginning May 14.
The food trucks will be located between The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street. The event between starting from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
According to the city’s official Facebook page, Food Truck Friday will feature these restaurants:
- Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill
- Mr. Choo Choo’s Hot Dogs
- Shape Shop Cafe
- Baskin Robbins
- Joey’s Rockin’ Dogs and Tacos
- Skeeber Flob’s Kettle Corn
- Chick-fil-A
- Just Drink
- Sunset Slush of West Virginia
- Buster’s Blazin’ Grill
- Island Rhythm Jamaican Cuisine & Catering
Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the area.
Parking spaces will be reserved for those picking up take-out orders on Court Street.
