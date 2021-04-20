Food Truck Fridays in Charleston starts in May

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has announced Food Truck Fridays will begin on May 7 on the Kanawha Boulevard.

Goodwin says food trucks throughout the area will be set up from 10:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street.

“We are excited to add another unique option to Charleston’s lunch scene,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Food Truck Fridays will bring trucks from around the region specializing in an array of cuisines.”

If your food truck would like to reserve a spot, contact:

Renee Jones at Renee.Jones@cityofcharleston.org or call 304-348-8000 ext. 104.

Jane Bostic at Jane.Bostic@cityofcharleston.org or call 304-348-800 ext. 138.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the area.

Parking spaces will be reserved for those picking up take-out orders on Court Street.