‘Food Truck Wednesdays’ kicks off in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In addition to expanding outdoor seating at restaurants in Charleston, you can now add food trucks to that list.

Wednesday was the first day of “Food Truck Wednesdays” where trucks are lined up for lunch and dinner on Slack Plaza in Charleston.

The trucks are taking proper safety measures to ensure safe dining and social distancing. Food is served from small, local restaurants across Charleston.

“It definitely gives us a chance to make revenue because for the summer we lost all of our revenue for the festivals, Live on the Levee and everything, so it’s definitely a plus,” said Adrian Wright, owner of Dem 2 Brothers.

“Food Truck Wednesdays” will take place Wednesdays, September 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.