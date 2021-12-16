Foodbanks fight food insecurity ahead of holidays in Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The holidays can, unfortunately, be a tough time for many trying to make ends meet.

However, for hundreds of families in Lawrence County, Kentucky, help is being handed out by the boxful.

Many folks were lined up on Highway 32 since the early hours of the morning for a chance to get the much-needed help Facing Hunger Foodbank and the Lawrence County Foodbank God’s Hands Ministry is offering.

“It means a lot to people that’s not got stuff to feed their families with and the pandemic that’s going on, everybody’s in a need and all the disasters and everything, every little bit helps. It don’t seem like much to a lot of people that’s got a lot, but people that don’t have, it amounts to a lot to them to have something,” says Ricky Stevens of Lawrence County.

This partnership between the foodbanks is set to help around 250 families Thursday alone, with an estimated 20-25,000 pounds-worth of food.

“The average national food insecurity rate is about 10.6 percent. And here, in Lawrence County Kentucky, they’re actually at a 20.2% food insecurity rate, and the children face a 25.6% rate so that’s extremely high,” says Gina Browning, community relations officer for Facing Hunger Foodbank.

“The holidays always bring in more of a need. You know, the kids are home, you’re tight in the house and times are just really tough right now for everyone,” says Rachel Wheeler, president of Lawrence County Foodbank God’s Hands Ministry.

Those who came to receive some of these food boxes say this is a big help.

“I’m a widow, I have limited funds, and I rely on this, you know, to meet needs,” says Francis Rigsby of Lawrence County.

“This food here is a big deal for a lot of people. What they don’t have to buy they come down here and get gas and other things you know?” says Charles R. Vanover of Lawrence County.

“There’s a lot of people down here that’s on a fixed income and it’s hard for them to live. And them doing this–they never know how much I appreciate ’em,” Martin Greene of Lawrence County.

“There’s families that won’t have a Christmas dinner and if there’s something here that they can use for Christmas dinner, it’s great,” Stevens says.

