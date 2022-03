POCA, WV (WOWK)—The Food Fair in Poca is set to close soon, which will leave residents with very few options when it comes to grocery shopping.

Councilmember Matt West tells 13 News that the Poca Food Fair will close on April 1, 2022.

This means that the closest grocery store for Poca residents will be the Walmart in Cross Lanes.

13 News reporter Andie Bernhardt is covering this story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.