CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Fraternal of Police hosted its annual car and bike show on Saturday.

This is the first time post-COVID that this event has taken place.

The community came out in hopes of winning one of many awards and dash plaques that were up for grabs.

Even organizers say the funding from the show will go into helping maintain the property and other expenses, so they’re happy to be back.

“This is our 17th annual show, and the FOP and FOP associates both like this event because we can interact with the community,” said Chairman of the Car Show Committee, Rusty Flowers.

He says they look forward to hosting this event again next June and every year after.