FOP hosts Christmas party for Cabell County students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Christmas has come early for more than 200 students in Cabell County thanks to the efforts of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 65.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, elementary students received a big lunch, a balloon animal hat, and since they were on the nice list, they got to sit on Saint Nick’s lap to ask him what they wanted for Christmas.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department. teamed up with Cabell County schools to make sure every child receives a good Christmas. It’s also a chance for officers to give back to the community.

“Adults make their own decisions for the most part, and kids don’t,” said Officer Brandon Adkins. “Some of these kids deal with things that they didn’t exactly choose, and today is a day for them to completely forget about that and have a good time.”

No child left the party empty handed, either. They received wrapped presents along with jackets for the cold weather.

“[The kids are] smiling, they’re happy, [and] this may be the best day of their entire month,” said Adkins. “To be able to be a part of that is something special.”