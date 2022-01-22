Former AEP power plant boiler in Mason County demolished

The Frontier Group of Companies (FGC) says they “safely” demolished Boiler #5 at one of the three AEP power plants that closed in 2015. (Photo Courtesy: Frontier Group of Companies)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Frontier Group of Companies (FGC) says they “safely” demolished Boiler #5 at one of the three AEP power plants that closed in 2015.

They say the power plant is the Philip Sporn Power Plant in Mason County.

FGC says they want to repurpose the former coal-burning power plant for “further redevelopment.”

David Franjoine, CEO of the Frontier Group of Companies, says that the site has many necessary utilities and infrastructure, along with being close to the recently announced Nucor plant.

“Since we acquired the former power plant, we have invested significant resources into repositioning this 280-acre brownfield site including preparing a plan to transform this brownfield into a modern industrial park,” Franjoine said.

John Musgrave, Executive Director of the Mason County Development Authority, said this site is a “tremendous” asset to Mason County and West Virginia as a whole.

Pat Ford, Director of Business Development for the Frontier Group of Companies, says there were various reasons the site in Mason County was attractive to FGC.

“We are confident the site’s unique attributes, including its location on the Ohio River and existing infrastructure, will attract investment from multiple types of industries,” Ford said.

The press release says that when the plant shut down in 2015, it was a blow to Mason County’s economy. They say the county lost $429,000 in tax revenue and 350 family-sustaining jobs.

“However, as the Frontier Group advances its demolition and site preparation work, after the recent announcement of Nucor building their new sheet mill in Mason County, we are excited about the tremendous opportunities for spinoff development and the economic benefits that will come with new development on Frontier’s site,” said Mason County Commissioner, Rick Handley.