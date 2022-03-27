

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — It is the end of an era in the Kanawha County community of Cedar Grove as a large portion of a beloved school building will soon be demolished. On Saturday, students from across the decades came back to say goodbye.

For David and Suzanne Dye the building isn’t just where they went to school. It is where they fell in love.

“We were engaged in 1965 when we graduated. We graduated together,” David said.

After graduation, they broke up and life led them in different directions. Their graduation ceremony was the last time they were in the school’s gym.

But Saturday, they came back as husband and wife. They reunited and got married just over a year ago.

“I looked her up on Facebook and I’m surprised she responded when I looked her up because I was the one who broke off the engagement,” David said.

Like the couple, generations of Trailblazers came back to tour the school before demolition begins on much of the current building as the middle school prepares for consolidation. Hundreds of people were there Saturday to take a walk down memory lane.

“I wanted to see everybody from over the years. I wanted to see all the sports pictures from when I was here. I did just about everything,” said former student Cierra White. White brought her niece to give her a glimpse into the past. “She likes to see where I was. She sat in some of the same desks that I sat in.”

For many former students, the day was difficult. But even when the building is done, the connections made there will last a lifetime.

“We just love this school,” David said.