Former Charleston Mayor opens new business

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Downtown Charleston is about to get a new dining option, but the man behind the counter is a familiar face.

Former Charleston Mayor Danny jones will open “Danny’s BBQ Stand” tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. Jones served 16 years as mayor. He was also elected sheriff and served in the house of delegates. But before politics, Jones ran eight different restaurants in the Kanawha Valley. He hopes his new spot will help neighboring downtown businesses.

“We’ve been working on this now for about four months. We’re very excited about it. We think it’s going to be very good for downtown Charleston. And hopefully, it will draw a lot of people to this part of Quarrier Street which is somewhat desolate,” Jones said.

“Danny’s BBQ Stand” will be open Monday through Friday serving lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The former mayor also hosts a popular morning radio talk show.

