CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good.

Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and during its time downtown, the restaurant has received rave reviews for its barbecue.

The restaurant has also served as a mini-museum showcasing memorabilia from Jones’ 16 years as mayor.

Jones says the final day in business will be Dec. 30, 2022.