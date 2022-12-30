CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones will be ending a 50-year career in the food industry today, Dec. 30, 2022.

Jones’ restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, on Quarrier Street will be closing permanently after 6 p.m. this evening. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and during its time downtown, the restaurant has received rave reviews for its barbecue.

Jones says at 72-years-old, however, the job simply requires too much physically. But, he says he doesn’t rule out picking up more work.

“I physically am running into a lot of trouble at 72-years-old, and it’s hard, ya know?” Jones said. “I just need to do something a little softer, and I will do something. Jobs will find me – they always find me.”

Jones, who did not run for re-election in 2018, is Charleston’s longest-serving mayor with a tenure that spanned 16 years. The restaurant has also served as a mini-museum showcasing memorabilia from Jones’ time as mayor.