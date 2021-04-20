Former corrections officer indicted for murder to be arraigned in court

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A former corrections officer with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted on felony charges in connection to his alleged role in the death of an inmate last year.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says a Scioto County grand jury indicted Billy Thompson on the following charges:

Murder – an unclassified felony

Voluntary manslaughter – a felony of the first degree

Reckless homicide – a felony of the third degree

The former corrections officer will be arraigned in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas today April 20 at 2:30 p.m.

If Thompson is convicted of the charges, he could face 15 years to life in prison, Yost says.

According to Yost’s office, the charges are related to the fatal injuries 56-year-old Kevin Bailey suffered May 25, 2020, at the Scioto County jail. A struggle allegedly happened while corrections officers were moving Bailey within the facility.

Yost says Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground. The inmate was taken to a hospital where he died June 1, reportedly from “blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and torso,” the attorney general said.