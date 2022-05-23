DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Former Dunbar Mayor Roger Wolfe died over the weekend. He was 69.
The City of Dunbar says he was Mayor from 2005 to 2008.
They say the flags at City Hall will be at half-staff in honor of Wolfe.
by: Isaac Taylor
Posted:
Updated:
Former Dunbar Mayor Roger Wolfe dead at 69 (WOWK File)