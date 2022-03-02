LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former funeral home co-owner pleaded not guilty to 24 counts related to child porn and voyeurism on Wednesday.

68-year-old Richard Slack of Chesapeake, Ohio was indicted on February 23rd on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Slack was a former co-owner of a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson, 10 of the 21 charges are second-degree felonies, meaning Slack could end up facing eight to 12 years in prison for each count if found guilty.

Slack’s bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety, and he was taken into custody. He surrendered his passport.

If Slack can attain bail, he will be under house arrest with a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and will have restraining orders forbidding him from contacting any of the victims.

His next hearing will be March 9 at 8:30 a.m.