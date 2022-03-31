LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former funeral home co-owner will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 21 counts related to child porn and voyeurism in early March.

Richard Slack was in court in Lawrence County on Thursday, and he received the State’s recommended sentence of 16 to 20 years in prison, 5 years post-release control and tier 2 sex offender registration status.

All the victims agreed to the plea deal according to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson.

Slack, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was indicted on February 23rd on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Slack was a former co-owner of a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.