All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Former Holz Elementary teacher accused of abuse released on bond

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Tuesday, Nancy Boggs, a former Holz Elementary teacher accused of multiple counts of abuse against special needs students, was released on bond.

Boggs will be restricted to home confinement until her trial date, which will be at 9:00 a.m. on April 4, 2022.

She faces 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal abuse of a non-communicative child.

According to the jail release order from the Kanawha County Circuit Court, Boggs is being released to home confinement and is to have no contact with the alleged victims or anyone under the age of 18.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS