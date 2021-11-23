Former Holz Elementary teacher accused of abuse released on bond

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Tuesday, Nancy Boggs, a former Holz Elementary teacher accused of multiple counts of abuse against special needs students, was released on bond.

Boggs will be restricted to home confinement until her trial date, which will be at 9:00 a.m. on April 4, 2022.

She faces 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal abuse of a non-communicative child.

According to the jail release order from the Kanawha County Circuit Court, Boggs is being released to home confinement and is to have no contact with the alleged victims or anyone under the age of 18.