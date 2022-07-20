KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A former Kanawha County teacher’s aide was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery of a special needs student.

According to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Monica Schwartz, Walter Pannell, a former aide at Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston, was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of probation. She says if Pannell violates his probation in those two years, he will go back to jail.

Pannell was named in multiple lawsuits filed by parents of special needs students who had been abused at the school.

He will self-report to South Central Regional Jail on Aug. 5.