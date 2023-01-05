HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday.

Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The circuit clerk’s office says the charges stem from an April 2019 instance that sent another man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. At the time of the shooting, Huntington police said they believed the situation stemmed from an argument between McCallister and the victim.