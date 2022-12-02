HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington Council member was convicted Thursday on charges in connection to a 2019 shooting.

According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office, Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, on one count of malicious wounding and one count of “use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

The circuit clerk’s office says the charges stem from an April 2019 instance that sent another man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. At the time of the shooting, Huntington police said they believed the situation stemmed from an argument between McCallister and the victim.

McCallister’s sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 23, 2022, according to the circuit clerk’s office.