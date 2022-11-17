WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington police officer has been indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.

According to an indictment from the Wayne County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Christopher Boyer, 34, of Huntington, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts related to the sexual abuse and sexual assault of a minor.

The indictment states the charges stem from an incident that happened around Feb. 13, 2022.

According to the City of Huntington, Boyer resigned from the Huntington Police Department on Feb. 13, 2022, but did not indicate a reason for his resignation. The City says HPD officials learned later that same day Boyer was the subject of a West Virginia State Police criminal investigation into an alleged incident that happened outside of HPD’s jurisdiction.