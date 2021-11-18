All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Former Kanawha County elementary school teacher facing 23 counts of battery

A former Holz Elementary teacher was arrested and charged with 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal assault of noncommunicative child.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former elementary school teacher in Kanawha County has been arrested on multiple charges, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police say Nancy Boggs, 66, of Charleston, has been arrested in connection to a criminal investigation stemming from a case of alleged abuse reported from Holz Elementary in September. Last week the parents of a special needs student at Holz Elementary filed a lawsuit against Boggs and Kanawha County Board of Education stemming from the alleged abuse.

Boggs has been charged with 23 counts of Battery and 1 count of Verbal Abuse of Noncommunicative Child, police say.

The CPD says they are not releasing any further information at this time.

