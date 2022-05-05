INEZ, KY (WOWK) – For areas like Martin County, Kentucky, the drug epidemic is something residents are much too familiar with. Fortunately, a new place for loved ones needing to go through addiction recovery just opened its doors.

The new site that was once used for shaping young minds now has a new purpose.

Located at the former Inez Middle School, White Oak Hill will serve as a 140-bed men’s residential drug and alcohol treatment center.

The property was bought back in 2020 and since then, it’s been through some major renovations. This includes converting rooms into living spaces, dining areas, a rec hall and making other resources readily available so area residents won’t have to go far for recovery.

The property was developed by Greg May who works closely with Addiction Recovery Care or “ARC” to develop buildings that are no longer in use. In a collaborative effort, they revitalize them so they can be used to “change lives and add employment.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also attended the ribbon cutting on Wednesday. He spoke on the hardships many Kentuckians have had to face as they go through addiction recovery and how facilities like this help those in need find the right path to get their lives back on track.

I know that everybody that is in treatment, seeking treatment, or in recovery is trying to leave a deep, dark, difficult place and get back to an incredible place where they can be a great dad, or a great mom again. Or they can get back into the workforce and support their family. Gov. Andy Beshear, (D) Kentucky

This is ARC’s third recovery center project in the Commonwealth, continuing their effort of creating addiction-free communities.