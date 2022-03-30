LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and his wife pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday. They were indicted on these charges in June of 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky said in a press release that Michael T. Hogan and his wife and legal secretary Joy M. Hogan both pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Michael Hogan also pleaded guilty to federal program theft.

Their plea agreements said that the Hogans issued checks from a second delinquent tax account for the Lawrence County Attorney’s Office. The statements for this account went to their personal residence. They say that Michael would issue “bonus” checks to Joy from this account, and they would deposit those checks in Joy’s personal account and the couple’s joint accounts. They then spent those funds on personal expenses.

According to the indictment, Michael Hogan paid his wife more than $365,000 from the Lawrence County Delinquent Tax Account between March 8, 2013 and April 30, 2020.

Michael Hogan also admitted to defrauding the Lawrence County Child Support Enforcement Office, which is part of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The plea agreement states that Hogan billed the program for more hours than he actually worked.

Michael Hogan has agreed to resign as the Lawrence County Attorney.

“Whenever public officials turn to self-interests and use taxpayer money for their personal benefit, it causes real damage,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Mr. Hogan was an elected County Attorney – responsible for upholding the law – yet, he has now admitted to betraying that public trust and to taking a significant amount of public money for the benefit of he and his wife. Not only was this conduct a theft of public funds, but it also dangerously erodes the public’s faith in government officials and law enforcement. We appreciate the efforts of our dedicated law enforcement partners, without whom this prosecution would not have been possible.”

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6, 2022. They face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the wire fraud charges. Michael Hogan faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for his federal program theft charges.