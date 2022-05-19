CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former utility clerk for the town of Man, West Virginia was sentenced on Wednesday for stealing over six figures from utility deposits.

A press release from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office says that 51-year-old Sherry Sansom, of Accoville, failed to deposit the utility deposits she collected into the town of Man’s bank account. She pleaded guilty to falsifying accounts.

She was sentenced to 1 to 10 years in prison, which was suspended for seven years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to repay the town $166,096.79 in restitution.

“I lived half my life in addiction,” Sansom said as part of her allocution. “I will not go back to that life again. I’m not that person anymore and I’m sorry.”