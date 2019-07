HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A trial date and time has been set for a former Marshall University student accused of sexually assaulting two women while on probation.

Joseph Hardin’s trial has been set for September 3rd at 9 a.m.

The 22-year old was sent back to jail Friday for violating the terms of his parole.

His attorney had filed a motion for separate trials and Judge Ferguson denied his motion.