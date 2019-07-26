Former Marshall student accused of sexual assault sentenced for probation violation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Joseph Chase Hardin, a former Marshall University student accused of sexually assaulting two women while on probation, has been sentenced to one year in jail for violation of his probation. He will get credit for the 49 days he has already served.

WOWK 13 News Reporter Tiffney Lopez says women in the courtroom are crying as they heard the verdict from Judge Ferguson.

Former Marshall University Joseph Chase Hardin took the stand Friday morning. Hardin is accused sexually assaulting two women while on probation for a previous battery charge. pic.twitter.com/fwrXzbEojk — Tiffney López – WOWK 13 News (@LopezWOWK) July 26, 2019

Hardin took the stand and testified in detail, the events that transpired before, during, and after the dates of the alleged sexual assaults. Hardin asked the judge and prosecutor to listen to him as he stated, “Let me take a polygraph.”

Hardin also testified the women who are accusing him of sexual assault continued to communicate with him – as well as bring him lunch at work, and send him sexually suggestive texts – after the alleged incidents.

