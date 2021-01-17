CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Upper Kanawha County native and former Mayor of Chesapeake, Damron Bradshaw, has passed away.

The Kanawha County Commission made the announcement Sunday, Jan. 17.

Officials say Bradshaw served his community for over 45 years, including serving as Mayor of Chesapeake for 24 years. He served in various leadership roles in Kanawha County, including at Camp Virgil Tate and Yeager Airport. Bradshaw also served as a longtime member of the Kanawha County Regional Development Authority.

“I had the honor of speaking with Mayor Bradshaw shortly before his passing, as did Judge Duke Bloom. We were dear friends, and his friendship was something to be cherished. Several years ago, in an interview, I referred to Mayor Bradshaw as a “go-to” guy for Kanawha County. Mayor Bradshaw was not only a leader in Chesapeake but a leader in our county and state. People depended on him, and he dedicated his life to serving others. My wife, Debbie, and I send our condolences to his wife Mary-Jane, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Kanawha County has lost a loyal public servant.” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper

“Mayor Damron Bradshaw is a legend in the eastern part of our county. He earned that reputation because of his unwavering dedication to his community for over 40 years. My wife Tera and I send our sympathy to Mary-Jane and their family.” Ben Salango, Commissioner

“My wife Jessica and I send our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Mayor Damron Bradshaw. We are grateful for his years of service and leadership he provided to our citizens.” Lance Wheeler, Commissioner

Commission officials say they will lower all state flags in Kanawha County in remembrance.